A fire broke out on Monday at a private factory located on Ettayapuram Road in Thoothukudi. It is reported that smoke and flames suddenly began spreading from a section of the factory. Shocked by the incident, the workers present at the site immediately evacuated the premises.

Emergency Response Underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Thoothukudi Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire. Firefighters are working with fire tenders to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

As a precautionary measure, a 108 ambulance has also been stationed at the spot and kept on standby.

Investigation into Cause Begins

The exact cause of the fire accident has not yet been confirmed. In the preliminary stage, it is suspected that the fire might have been caused by an electrical short circuit or chemicals used in the factory. Police officials and concerned department authorities have also arrived at the scene and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Firefighters are continuing their efforts to bring the fire completely under control. Further details regarding the extent of damage and any casualties caused by the fire are awaited. (ANI)