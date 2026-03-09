Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Centre for not allowing a discussion on the West Asia conflict after EAM S Jaishankar's statement. He said Parliament is the forum to raise questions on energy security and international law.

Opposition Demands Discussion on West Asia Conflict

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the Centre over External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's parliamentary statement on the West Asia conflict, demanding a discussion on the issue. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Tharoor said that reading a statement without a discussion is "unfair" to the MPs.

He said, "The issue before the party was that this is a matter of gravity and should be discussed in the House. The purpose of Parliament is to take up the issues that matter to India and to have a serious discussion. Just reading a statement, without any questions, our point of view is not fair to the members of the House. So, the party was agitating to have a discussion so we can ask questions about energy security, oil prices have gone high, and LPG prices were raised by the government."

"There are larger questions of international law. Whatever those questions may be, Parliament is the right forum to ventilate them. We are not saying we are the government. They are the government, and they will do what they want to, but at least use Parliament to hear the views of a cross-section of the nation," he added.

Congress MP KC Venugopal echoed the same view, saying that the conflict in West Asia is "not a partisan matter." He asked the Centre to take the Opposition also into confidence. "Of course, we have moved an impeachment motion against the Speaker and are happy to participate in that discussion, but the important issue today is the issues related to the common people. Fuel prices are rising, and Gulf countries people are worried about the future. The GoI is silent on the situation. We are asking for a discussion, and based on the debate, we need to take action also. This is not a partisan matter. The government has to also take the Opposition into confidence," Venugopal said.

Government's Response

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed both Houses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

PM Monitoring Situation, Citizen Safety a Priority

Addressing the Houses regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern. "The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

He further noted that the government maintains constant communication with Indians across the Gulf and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains "fully operational," providing active assistance to students caught in the conflict.

Addressing Energy Security Concerns

Addressing the concerns around India's energy security amid trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz being hampered, Jaishankar said that the Centre is taking into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets, prioritising the Indian consumer's interest. "In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, the government remains committed to ensuring that it takes into account the availability, cost and risks of the energy markets. For us, the interest of the Indian consumer is and will always be the overriding priority," he said. (ANI)