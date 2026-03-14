A group of masked men executed a rapid smash-and-grab robbery at an Indian-American-owned jewelry store in Fremont, California. They stole nearly ₹16 crore worth of gold and diamond ornaments in just over one minute, escaping with 75% of the store's merchandise. The thieves used stolen vehicles, leading to a high-speed police chase.

A daring smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store owned by an Indian-American family in California has shocked local communities and drawn widespread attention online. Surveillance footage shows a group of masked men storming the outlet and fleeing with gold and diamond ornaments worth nearly ₹16 crore in a rapid, coordinated attack. The incident has highlighted growing concerns about organised retail crime and the safety of small businesses in the United States.

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According to reports, the robbery unfolded in dramatic fashion as the gang entered the store armed with tools such as hammers and picks. They smashed glass display cases within seconds and stuffed valuable jewellery into backpacks before escaping.

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Officials said the thieves acted with precision and speed, managing to clear a large portion of the store’s inventory in just over a minute. The scale and timing of the heist have been compared to scenes from a crime thriller, underlining the boldness of the attackers.

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Authorities revealed that the suspects fled the scene using stolen vehicles, complicating efforts to track them immediately after the incident. Law-enforcement officers launched a pursuit but were forced to choose which vehicle to follow. In court filings cited by the New York Post, federal prosecutors said officers were “forced to decide which car to pursue” as the suspects sped through residential neighbourhoods.

“Forced to decide which car to pursue, officers continued after (a) Black Acura, which led them on a pursuit through several residential areas in Fremont,” federal prosecutors wrote in court filings.

The report further noted that during the chase, one of the getaway vehicles allegedly drove dangerously, “passed other vehicles on the wrong side of the road” and ran multiple stop signs. Investigators said the car also reached speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour while weaving across lanes, posing serious risks to public safety.

“During the pursuit, the Black Acura passed other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, ran stop signs at multiple intersections, and reached speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour while veering across lanes.”

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Police later arrested four suspects aged between 19 and 20 following the high-speed pursuit, although officials believe more members of the group remain at large. The stolen cars used in the operation reportedly made it harder for authorities to rely on licence-plate tracking systems. Investigators are continuing to examine surveillance footage and witness accounts to identify additional individuals involved in the robbery.

The attack took place at Kumar Jewellers in Fremont, a business run by an Indian-origin family that had served the local community for years. Reports indicate the thieves managed to steal about three-quarters of the store’s merchandise during the raid, leaving the owners facing heavy financial losses and emotional distress.

Experts say such incidents reflect a broader pattern of organised retail crime targeting high-value goods, particularly luxury jewellery. While authorities have intensified security measures and increased patrols in vulnerable areas, business owners remain concerned about the risks posed by coordinated gangs operating across multiple cities.

The viral footage of the robbery has sparked debate on crime trends and policing strategies in the US. For many viewers, the incident underscores how quickly criminal groups can execute well-planned attacks and disappear before law-enforcement agencies can respond effectively. As investigations continue, officials are urging the public to share any information that could help trace the remaining suspects and recover the stolen valuables.