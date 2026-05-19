BRS demands Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's resignation after his son, Bandi Bhageerath, was remanded in a POCSO case. BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy called for a fair, impartial probe, as Bhageerath surrendered to the police.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded the resignation of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar following allegations against his son, Bandi Bhageerath, in a POCSO case, as party workers had carried out multiple protests across the state over the issue and holding placards with Bhageerath's face.

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Bandi Sai Bhageerath is remanded to judicial custody until May 29 for investigation into the alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

BRS Demands Impartial Probe

BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had earlier demanded an impartial probe into the POCSO case, emphasising that law enforcement should deliver justice without any bias. Speaking to ANI, Reddy demanded a fair and swift investigation into the matter. "Whether it is Bandi Bhagirath or any other accused, irrespective of their position, status, they should be treated accordingly... There should not be any preferential treatment or any political influence... Today, he is in remand, and there should be a fair and fast investigation. Justice should be delivered impartially," said Reddy.

Bhageerath Surrenders, Lawyer Confident of Acquittal

According to counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered to the police at approximately 8:15 PM by a team including himself and Senior Advocate Antony Reddy. The police initiated their standard investigative protocols. Karunasagar emphasised that Bhageerath cooperated entirely with the questioning and expressed firm confidence that his client would be acquitted of all charges and proven innocent as the judicial process moves forward.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Responds to Allegations

Following the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed profound gratitude to millions of supporters while firmly asserting that his family has done no wrongdoing and will vindicate themselves through the legal system. In an X post, he said that due to the anxiety and emotional strain on the family, his mother suffered from a heart stroke too.

He assured his supporters that there has been "no wrongdoing from our side", emphasising his unwavering commitment to the judicial process. Kumar made an appeal to his party cadre to remain focused on their organisational goals rather than becoming overwhelmed by the case, stating that it is a "personal family matter" and vowed to fight it legally. He said, "I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology." (ANI)