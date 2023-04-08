WATCH: Man shamelessly use Indian national flag to clean fruits in Jhansi, UP Police order probe

In the video, the person is seen dusting watermelons with the national flag. However, this is not the first time though that such incident of disrespecting the tricolour has come to the light.

In another shocking incident, a man was seen using Indian national flag to clean fruits at his shop. It is reportedly said that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The police have now launched an investigation after a video has gone viral on social media.

The matter came to the fore after a purported video of the incident, shot by locals, was uploaded on social media.

In the video, the person is seen dusting watermelons with the national flag. However, this is not the first time though that such incident of disrespecting the tricolour has come to the light.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police after a video of him using national flag to clean his two-wheeler went viral on social media.

In September last year, the Delhi police filed an FIR against the person, "In this matter, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 at Bhajanpura police station," said a senior police officer.

"The accused has been asked to join the investigation. He said it wasn't deliberate and he did it by mistake. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called," the officer said.