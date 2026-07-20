A terrifying video from Kurseong, West Bengal, has gone viral, showing a biker losing control on a rain-soaked hill road. The rider narrowly survives after skidding towards a deep ditch, leaving viewers stunned.

A shocking video from Kurseong, West Bengal, has gone viral on social media, capturing a terrifying bike accident that ended in what many are calling a miracle. The incident highlights the dangers of riding on slippery hill roads during the monsoon.

Biker Loses Control on Slippery Curve

The viral clip shows two bikers travelling along a narrow, rain-soaked mountain road. As they approach a sharp bend, the rider in front, dressed in a blue raincoat, suddenly loses control of the motorcycle. The bike skids across the wet surface before both the rider and the vehicle slide towards the edge of a deep ditch.

Moments later, the second biker also loses balance while braking abruptly in an attempt to avoid the crash and help his companion.

Miraculous Escape Caught on Camera

Despite the frightening fall, the first biker lands in a thick grassy bush instead of plunging into the gorge. The vegetation appears to cushion the impact, helping him escape with only minor or no visible injuries.

The second rider immediately rushes towards his friend, anxiously calling out, "Asta hai waala? Asta hai...!" as he checks whether he is safe. The emotional moment has touched many viewers online.

A Reminder to Ride Carefully During Monsoon

The video has sparked discussions about road safety, especially in hilly regions where heavy rain makes roads extremely slippery. Wet surfaces, blind curves and steep drops can quickly turn a routine ride into a life-threatening situation.

While the exact date of the incident has not been independently verified, the viral clip serves as a powerful reminder for riders to slow down, wear proper safety gear and exercise extra caution while travelling on mountain roads during the rainy season.