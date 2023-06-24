WATCH: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah opens 'cursed' door in Vidhana Soudha after 4 years

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday entered his chamber in Vidhana Soudha using the 'West Door' which was earlier closed reportedly due to 'Vastu defects'.

The 'inauspicious' south door of the Chief Minister's office at Vidhana Soudha was closed for years, but Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah forced open a 'cursed door' to his chamber on Saturday to set a brave example. The 'south-facing' door was closed when the Chief Minister entered the Vidhana Soudha to meet with senior officials about the Anna Bhagya initiative.

The'south-facing' door had been closed for the previous 4 years since it was deemed unlucky by the assembly crew. The 'cursed door' had previously been sealed shut in 1998 following the defeat of the incumbent chief minister, J.H. Patel.

Siddaramaiah ordered the officials to open the door after standing directly in front of it for a time. He gave his interpretation of "Vaastu" after entering his office. "A good Vaastu is the one where you get a healthy mind, clean heart, and concern for people," he said. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for natural light and fresh air to enter the space.

"Opened the south door of the Chief Minister's office in Vidhansouda, which was closed for the last five years due to structural defects, The office is entered through the same door. There is no better Vastu than if there is good ventilation and light in the room. If the deed and speech are pure, then everything will be auspicious. May the people be blessed," wrote Siddaramaiah on Twitter.

An official claimed that no previous Chief Minister had ever ventured to unlock the south door. "To my knowledge, no chief minister had ever opened this door considering it inauspicious which can spell a doom on them and their political career," the official told PTI

The south entrance was opened on Saturday, a day associated with Saturn, a planet feared for bringing unhappiness into people's lives, he continued.

Before taking the oath of office as chief minister for the fourth time in 2019 in 2019, Yediyurappa, a man known for his superstition, had changed the spelling of his name from "Yeddyurappa." Throughout the majority of his political career, from the time he won his first local body election in 1975 to being selected as the Chief Minister for the first time in 2007, the BJP leader had spelt his name as "Yediyurappa."

On the guidance of numerologists, he reportedly changed the spelling of his name to "Yeddyurappa" at that point.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the target of a jab from Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year due to his superstitious beliefs. The prime minister had asserted that all choices, including where to reside and who to appoint as a minister, were made based on superstition.