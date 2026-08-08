Following a meeting between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Centre has agreed to lift 18 LMT of old grain stock from Punjab by Sept 30, clearing crucial storage space for the upcoming bumper paddy crop.

The Centre has agreed to lift 18 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of old grain stock lying in Punjab's mandis by September 30, clearing crucial storage space for the state's expected bumper paddy crop, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said after meeting Union Food and Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Saturday.

CM Bhagwant Mann met Pralhad Joshi and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi. He said that the Punjab Government has stepped up preparations to ensure seamless procurement and timely payment to farmers, asserting that no farmer will face difficulty in selling the produce.

"We had a productive meeting with the Union Food Supply Minister, Pralhad Joshi, regarding the upcoming crop season. We have been regularly reminding him about the need to lift the old stock, and action has been taken; currently, 18 lakh metric tons have been moved out of our godowns to create space for the new crop arriving in October. He assured us that the remaining stock would be lifted within the next 40 days, leading up to September 30, since procurement of the new crop begins on October 1."

Ensuring Storage for Upcoming Harvest and Food Security

With Punjab expected to supply 170 Lakh Metric Tonnes of good-quality rice this year, CM Mann said securing adequate storage and procurement arrangements was vital not only for Punjab's farmers but also for the country's food security.

Impressing upon the urgent need for creation of the required space for delivery of balance rice of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "During my meeting with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, I sought immediate movement of 18 Lakh Metric Tonnes of rice from Punjab. It is imperative that all balance rice of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 can be delivered in the Central Pool. Despite persistent paucity of space with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), our State Procurement Agencies (SPAs) have successfully delivered 86 Lakh Metric Tonnes of rice to FCI till date."

Underlining the importance of timely preparations for the ensuing Kharif Season, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Creation of 18 LMT space will ensure that pending rice is delivered to FCI at the earliest. Timely completion of KMS 2025-26 rice delivery will also encourage rice millers for the ensuing Season. Punjab has been a frontrunner in contributing towards the Centre's ambitious Improved Rice Scheme and has already delivered over 11.70 LMTs of Improved Rice to FCI."

Apprising the Union Food Minister about the timely preparations being made by the Punjab Government for the upcoming Kharif Season, the Chief Minister said, "As a result of the hard work of our farmers, the state is expected to witness another bumper crop this year with procurement of 180 LMT of paddy."

Additional Request for Wheat Stock

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, "Preparations for yet another seamless procurement experience for our farmers are being ensured. I have also requested the Centre to immediately ensure lifting of 27 LMTs of wheat lying at rice mills and mandi yards from the State to other consuming states under Centre's welfare schemes. This will ensure optimum storage space for incoming paddy during KMS 2026-27."

On the occasion, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM Dr Ravi Bhagat and others were also present. (ANI)