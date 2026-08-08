MDMK's Durai Vaiko slammed DMK & AIADMK for skipping a crucial meeting on delimitation. He warned the Centre's proposal, based on population, would reduce the political representation and financial share of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Principal Secretary and Member of Parliament Durai Vaiko on Saturday criticised the DMK and AIADMK for skipping a crucial all-party meeting by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at Kalaivanar Arangam, to build a united front against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

Speaking after the consultation in Chennai, Durai Vaiko criticised the absence of key political heavyweights, emphasising that the looming legislative threat supersedes partisan differences. "It is very unfortunate that the opposition parties like DMK and AIADMK have boycotted this very important meeting... because this delimitation amendment bill, if passed, would greatly affect the interests of Tamil Nadu," Durai Vaiko stated.

Impact on Southern States

Highlighting the severe structural repercussions of redrawing electoral constituencies based on population metrics, the MDMK leader warned that the consequences would stretch far beyond Tamil Nadu, impacting the entire southern region. "Even with 39 MPs, we are not able to get our due share with regard to finance... If this delimitation bill is passed, then all the southern states, like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, stand to lose because it is based on population," he cautioned, questioning whether an impartial delimitation commission would safeguard southern interests.

Weighing in on proposed formulas to expand the legislature, Durai Vaiko dismissed compromise frameworks floated by the ruling administration as a political manoeuvre. "Do you think the delimitation commission will function in the interest of Tamil Nadu?... This 50% proportionate increase is a sort of a gimmick by the BJP government... Even if they give this 50%, it will be reversed, as per the Constitution... the delimitation commission is going to take all the important decisions regarding this," he warned, urging a unified, cross-party defence of the state's rights.

United Front and Major Absentees

The consultation brought together around 21 lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, mainly from Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, and IUML. The leaders were unanimous: any population-based redrawing of constituencies that reduces Tamil Nadu's political weight will be opposed strongly.

The DMK, AIADMK, and PMK opted to stay away from the gathering. DMK earlier questioned the TVK government's stance on delimitation and the absence of a clear agenda for the discussion.

The Core Issue: 'Demographic Penalty'

The fierce pushback from Tamil Nadu stems from deep-rooted fears regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise, which is tied to post-2026 census data. For decades, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have successfully implemented national population control and family planning guidelines. In contrast, several northern states have experienced higher population growth rates. Under a strict population-based seat allocation model, southern states worry they will be heavily penalised for their demographic success. States with surging populations stand to gain a disproportionately higher share of Lok Sabha seats, while southern states face a relative dilution of their political voice and federal leverage in Parliament.

To safeguard federal equity, Tamil Nadu parties across the political spectrum are demanding that the total strength of the Lok Sabha be frozen at its current capacity of 543 seats, preserving the historical allocation formula that safeguards representation for progressive, population-stable states. Southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have long voiced deep apprehension over post-2026 delimitation based on current population metrics. Because southern states successfully implemented national family planning and population control directives over the last five decades, their relative population share has grown more slowly than that of several northern states. Under a strict population-proportional seat-allocation model, southern states face a severe "demographic penalty"--meaning they stand to lose parliamentary seats and federal political leverage. To prevent this imbalance, Tamil Nadu's political class uniformly demands that the total strength of the Lok Sabha be frozen at its current cap of 543 seats. The existing state-wise seat distribution (such as Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha MPs) remain completely untouched.

Out of Tamil Nadu's 57 total MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined), 36 MPs opted to stay away. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)--which holds 22 Lok Sabha MPs and 8 Rajya Sabha MPs --alongside the principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, PMK and DMDK completely boycotted the session. (ANI)