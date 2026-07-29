Travel creators Wanderer Dentist exposed a European street scam where vendors tie “free” bracelets on tourists and demand money. Their viral video highlights tactics used in Italy, Spain, and France, warning travellers to avoid such traps.

The travel content creators behind Wanderer Dentist have shared an important warning video exposing a widespread street scam in Europe, where scamsters target tourists by offering them a seemingly free bracelet and aggressively demanding money.

In a video posted by Wanderer Dentist on its Instagram handle, the scamster was seen asking for money from the couple travel vloggers after forcefully tying the string around their wrist, perfectly capturing a classic distraction and intimidation tactic used in major European tourist spots.

Though such scams often take place in major European tourist hubs, where opportunistic vendors prey on unsuspecting visitors, the travel content creators also warned tourists to remain cautious and avoid accepting unsolicited gifts from strangers.

Also Read: Spanish Tourists Left Speechless After Security Guard Tossed Their Trash Off Airbnb Balcony in India

How Do Scamsters Target Tourists With Bracelet Scams?

The travel content creators, who are dentists by profession, Nocey and Abhijeet, recently travelled to one of the European countries when they unexpectedly came across an overly friendly vendor who initiated a casual conversation before quickly slipping the string onto their wrist.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on Instagram, a vendor was seen approaching the couple under the guise of warmth and hospitality and offering them a free bracelet as a token of friendship. The vendor tied the string around their wrist, apparently trapping the couple as they struggled to understand the sudden situation and the vendor’s unexpected behaviour.

While tying the bracelet around their wrists, the vendor, who the couple claimed was a scammer, allegedly created a diversion to distract them and pressured them into paying an exorbitant amount before letting them go. The tactic relies heavily on catching travellers off guard, exploiting their politeness, and creating an uncomfortable public scene to make them comply.

According to travel content creators, such bracelet scams take place in major European countries, European areas like Italy, Spain, France, especially Paris, and Belgium, where crowded tourist zones provide the ideal setup for these high-pressure street traps.

Tourists have been an easy target for the scammers, as they often get distracted by unfamiliar surroundings, rely on maps or phones, and struggle to navigate aggressive confrontations in foreign countries.

The Origin of the Bracelet Scam?

The historical origin of the string-tying street trick remains unclear scam has apparently evolved over the years or may be decades from traditional fortune-telling and trinket-selling practices into a widespread, highly coordinated pressure tactic deeply rooted in historical tourist hotspots across Southern and Western Europe.

It was reported that such scams often take place in European countries, especially where heavy foot traffic, iconic landmarks, and bustling plazas create a dense crowd of distracted sightseers who are easily cornered by aggressive vendors, who would use psychological pressure and persistence to convince tourists to hand over money for the unwanted bracelet.

There is another that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where a tourist came across a vendor in Rome, Italy, and was given a free bracelet before apparently being chased down the street by the same individual for money when they tried to walk away.

Scroll to load tweet…

Such scams have become increasingly common across major global travel destinations, especially in Western Europe, highlighting the ongoing need for visitors to stay alert, keep their hands in their pockets, and firmly refuse any unwanted street items.

Also Read: Watch: Mid-Air Argument Turns Violent on IndiGo Flight During Landing, Video Goes Viral