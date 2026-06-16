A viral video shares the inspiring story of a former Amazon employee who quit his corporate job to become a highly-rated Uber driver. The driver, Kumar, explains that his passion for driving and meeting people led him to choose happiness over societal pressure.

A video that tells the tale of a business professional who left his position at a big computer firm to pursue his passion for driving has gone viral. The driver said how his new job at Uber allows him to interact with people while experiencing the city in the video, which was taken during a journey. It is quite unusual to encounter someone in India choosing pleasure above social pressure, according to the video's content author.

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“In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring,” content creator Chetna Singh wrote on Instagram. Her bio suggests she is a software developer herself.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Then Singh, riding inside a car, says, “Hi guys, I got an Uber car today and with me is Kumar sir and he was working at Amazon first and now to follow his passion he started driving… because driving is his passion.” She adds that he is one of Uber's highest-rated drivers.

When asked to give a speech, Kumar highlights how much he loves driving and how it allows him to engage with people from all over the world. He continues by saying that going around the city's streets gives him the ideal chance to see Hyderabad. "I usually don't see people following their passion in India," Singh says, seeing his zeal.

Watch Viral Video

She then asks Kumar when he started working as a taxi driver by turning the camera back to him. In response, he states that he quit his prior position to work for Uber in 2014 and boasts that he has already completed about 23,600 rides.

How Did Social Media React?

An individual wrote, “Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!” Another posted, “Loved this reel. Respect to both of you. This story really inspired me to reconnect with a passion I had put aside. Thanks for sharing such a powerful message!”

A third commented, “Definitely, he should start content creation.” A fourth expressed, “This is so inspiring.”