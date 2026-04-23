A viral video captures a groom's wedding procession turning dangerous after a sparkler gun he was holding malfunctioned and exploded. The incident, which occurred while he was on a horse, has sparked widespread social media discussion about the risks of using such pyrotechnics during celebrations.

The increasing usage of sparkler guns at wedding festivities has raised new concerns due to a viral video that has gone popular on social media. A groom is seen riding a horse as part of his wedding procession, or baraat, while clutching two sparkler guns—devices frequently used to generate visual effects—in the video, which was posted by an X user going by the handle @BhanuNand.

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What begins as a celebratory moment quickly takes a dangerous turn. In the footage, one of the pyro guns held in the groom’s right hand suddenly malfunctions and explodes. There is a brief period of panic as the surprise explosion seems to strike both the groom and the horse. The event has alarmed spectators about the possible dangers of similar acts, even if the exact degree of any injuries is still unknown.

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The video was shared with the caption: No matter the risks, the groom’s swagger and attitude won’t change.

Social Media Reactions

As the clip gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with a mix of reactions. One user remarked, “भाई कि शादी रोज थोड़ो होगी 😂" (brother is not getting married everyday.)

“I think it’s not about the groom king’s showboating but it’s about male so-called ego attitude showboating after that burn incident 🤣😂🤭🤭 bcoz groom show safety first after that burn incident took place. myPOV maybe," said another.

Some reactions leaned toward sarcasm and lighthearted commentary. “खतरों के खिलाड़ी 😁" a third user said.

Another added, “Reels pe like bhi toh jaroori hai… Show off kaise karenge fir," pointing to the influence of social media validation in encouraging such behaviour.