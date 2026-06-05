Anantnag Police raided hotels in Pahalgam to combat drug trafficking. In a separate operation in Rajouri, security forces launched 'Operation Sheruwali' to track down suspected terrorists hiding in the Gambhir Mughlan forest area.

As part of its ongoing drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse, Anantnag Police conducted extensive narcotics raids in various hotels located in the Mavoora, Rafting Point, and Yanner areas of Pahalgam Sub-Division in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out by six police teams under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pahalgam.

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The official added that multiple hotel premises were searched based on credible inputs, to prevent the use of tourist accommodations for narcotics-related activities and strengthen vigilance against drug networks.

Police said that they remain committed to maintaining a drug-free environment and will continue such proactive operations across the district to curb the menace of narcotics.

Security forces intensify anti-terror op in Rajouri

Earlier on Thursday, in a separate incident in Rajouri, Security forces intensified search operations in the Gambhir Mughlan forest area of the Manjakote sector, where an anti-terror operation is currently underway.

The security forces are continuing efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their operations.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance.

Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.