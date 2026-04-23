A viral video captures the terrifying moment a man fails a 165 kg bench press attempt, getting trapped under the weight. His spotter also struggles to lift the heavy barbell, leading to a near-fatal accident that has sparked widespread online discussion about the dangers of 'ego lifting' and gym safety.

Exercise, working out, physical training, and other activities involve more than just the body; they also include the mind. Physical ability is important, but so is the cerebral ability to see one's own limitations and the proper approach. A rather "lesson-learning" clip has surfaced on the internet, reminding many of something similar. A man was shown preparing to bench press purportedly "165 kg" in the self-recorded video, which was shot in a gym. A lady helped him as well, but she exited the frame after putting things up.

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What Happened?

The man soon started bench pressing, but he was unable to raise the weights, therefore he failed terribly. Rushing to action, the woman from before approached him to spot him, but failed as the weights turned out to be too heavy for her as well.

Fortunately, the two were able to save the man at the last minute after he was nearly suffocated and crushed, leaving the spotter terrified and the victim struggling to breathe.

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“A dangerous moment goes viral as man attempts heavy bench press without support,” the post read. The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘ohhonoida’. It was shared 1 day ago and pulled many views from people.

Social Media Reactions

Many people reacted as soon as the video became viral. While some recommended "changing the spotter," the majority referred to it as his "own mistake." It was also referred to as "ego lifting" by many.

“Bet he couldn't even do 10 reps of 70 kg,” a user said. “Damn, India narrowly escaped a rise in average IQ because of this incident,” commented another person. “Ego lifter failure,” added another person in the comments.

“Complete idiot, ego lifting. Don't put locks if you know you can't lift it clean, have a spotter that actually has strength to spot you. He could have easily died there; that weight on neck could be fatal,” added another.