TVK's Veera Vigneshwaran accused the DMK of a secret alliance with the BJP after it boycotted an INDIA bloc meeting. The DMK cited 'betrayal' by Congress, which supported TVK post-elections, as the reason for its absence from the opposition meet.

TVK Accuses DMK of 'Underground Alliance' with BJP

After DMK decided to boycott the upcoming INDIA Bloc meeting, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson Veera Vigneshwaran on Friday launched a sharp political attack on the Southern party, alleging that it maintains a secret, "underground alliance" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vigneshwaran asserted that the DMK skipped the opposition gathering because they ultimately "follow the orders from Delhi," signalling a deeper rift in the state's political landscape.

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Speaking to ANI, Vigneshwaran said, "DMK already has an underground alliance with the BJP. The DMK have the bosses in Delhi. They follow the orders from Delhi, so they are not attending." On Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement regarding Congress betrayal remark, Vigneshwaran said, "DMK should learn from our leader how we treat our partners respectfully... Only the grandfather, son, and grandchildren became CM, party president, MPs, and central ministers. This is the social justice DMK have. So they have no morality to speak against TVK at all... They betrayed the Congress many times previously. DMK is synonymous with betrayal..."

Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Congress of 'Betrayal'

Earlier in the day, intensifying his attack on the Congress amid widening strains within the INDIA bloc, DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleged that the party had "betrayed" the DMK by extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly elections and said such actions would not be forgotten by the party.

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK "will never forget" what it considers the Congress's betrayal, adding that even elected Congress MLAs had not maintained contact with the party leadership." "DMK will never forget the betrayal of Congress. Even the winning MLAs of Congress have not met our leader. Congress has betrayed us by supporting them (TVK)," he said, referring to the Congress's post-poll support to TVK, which has triggered discontent within DMK ranks.

Strain in Relations Leads to Alliance Dissolution

The remarks come amid a growing strain between the DMK and Congress, following Congress's support for TVK to form a new government in Tamil Nadu. This decision officially dissolved the Congress party's two-decade-long alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

DMK Cites 'Hurt Sentiments' for Skipping INDIA Bloc Meet

Meanwhile, due to this rift, the DMK has decided to skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8 in New Delhi. The party on Thursday cited "hurt sentiments" among its cadre as the reason for its absence.

The party said its workers feel deeply affected by what it termed the Congress's "betrayal" after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, despite contesting the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and winning five seats.

The DMK said it would, however, continue to raise issues concerning national welfare along with other opposition parties, even as its ties with Congress remain under strain.