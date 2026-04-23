A Rapido driver's routine delivery took an adorable turn when he had to transport a calm black Labrador as a parcel. The viral video captures the dog sitting comfortably on the driver's lap during the ride, a moment that has since charmed social media users with its heartwarming and humorous nature.

A routine delivery took an unexpectedly adorable turn when a Rapido driver ended up transporting a very unusual parcel, a calm and lovable dog. Since then, the video of this touching moment has gone viral, making people smile on social media and calling it one of the most adorable videos ever.

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The brief video, which was posted by an Instagram account, shows the driver in the middle of a trip with his furry passenger—a peaceful black Labrador—comfortably perched on his lap. As the bike navigates through traffic, the dog looks totally relaxed, facing ahead like a co-rider and silently taking in the surroundings.

The driver, clearly amused by the situation, is heard joking in the clip, “What has life come to? People just send anything in the name of a parcel. What kind of parcel is this?" His lighthearted commentary adds to the charm of the moment, making it both humorous and relatable.

The rider handled the matter well, making sure the puppy stayed safe and secure during the trip despite the unusual nature of the delivery.

Watch Viral Video

Social Media Reactions

The video's attractiveness was further enhanced by the Labrador's easygoing stance, sitting straight as if it were a typical commuter. Many viewers commented on how effortlessly the two appeared to enjoy the journey.

It should come as no surprise that the video went viral on the internet, garnering a plethora of responses from people who were both moved and amused by the event.

The comments section was filled with playful and affectionate reactions. One user wrote, “Apka parcel to bada shanti se safar ka maja le rha h 😄😄😄".

Another commented, “The most cutest parcel ever 💙💙💙☺️". A third user added, “Bure din 😮🙄😏. This would be your best day and best ever parcel to deliver," while someone else said, “You are blessed to have this cute soul as your parcel ❤️".

Some users even joked about wanting such deliveries themselves. “You are lucky to have this parcel…you can deliver it to my home I wont mind" said another.