A foreign woman has praised India's improved road infrastructure after travelling from Jaipur to Delhi via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Comparing her experience with road trips 17 years ago, her video highlighting smoother roads and clean rest stops has won praise online.

A foreign woman has praised the improvements in India’s road infrastructure after travelling from Jaipur to Delhi via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. In a social media post, she compared her road travel experience in India 17 years ago with her recent journey, highlighting smoother roads, well-maintained rest stops, clean washrooms and access to decent coffee. Her video has attracted reactions from social media users, with several welcoming her observations and acknowledging the progress made in the country’s road infrastructure while noting that more improvements are still needed.

Foreigner Compares Road Travel In India Over 17 Years

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the woman, who posts under the account name Staying Boundless, recalled how road trips in India filled her with dread 17 years ago. She described the roads as rough, with hours of uncomfortable travel and very few clean places to stop along the way.

She also recalled having to plan her water intake around the availability of bathrooms, highlighting the difficulties travellers faced when suitable facilities were hard to find.

However, her recent journey from Jaipur to Delhi offered a very different experience. Travelling along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, she was impressed by the smoother roads, proper rest stops, clean washrooms and availability of coffee.

Describing the transformation as one of the most impressive changes she had witnessed in India, she invited viewers to share their experiences of driving on the expressway.

‘India, You’ve Come A Long Way’: Woman Shares Experience

In the video, the woman highlighted the contrast between her earlier road trips and her latest journey.

The on-screen text read: “Road trip to Delhi. 17 years ago, the roads were pure chaos. Now, smooth & wide open! There are actual rest stops. With clean bathrooms. India, you've come a long way.”

Her caption also highlighted the improvements, mentioning smooth roads, proper rest stops, clean bathrooms and decent coffee.

The post has prompted discussions about changes in India’s road infrastructure and the experience of travelling between cities. While several users welcomed the positive feedback, others pointed out that further improvements are still necessary.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received positive reactions from social media users, with several comments highlighting the progress made in India’s infrastructure.

One user commented, "People don't realize how much things have changed compared to before. A long way to go still but atleast efforts are being made."

Another user wrote, "We did come a long way, thanks for acknowledging."

A third user commented, "Finally an honest review."

The reactions reflected appreciation for the improvements described in the video, while also acknowledging that India still has work to do to make road travel more convenient and comfortable.