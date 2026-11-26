South Tripura Police conducted an area domination exercise in Belonia to ensure peaceful municipal elections on November 27. Over 600 security personnel were deployed to instill voter confidence and prevent any disruption during the polls.

Belonia (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): South Tripura Police on Thursday conducted an Area Domination Exercise across Belonia ahead of the municipal local body elections scheduled for November 27, with a bike rally and patrolling conducted to strengthen security arrangements and ensure free, fair and peaceful polling. The special security exercise was flagged off from outside Belonia Police Station and saw police officers and personnel patrol various roads and areas across the town. The exercise aimed to instil confidence among voters and prevent any untoward incidents during the polling process.

The rally was led by South Tripura Superintendent of Police Maurya Krishna C, IPS, and was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Majumder, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Kumar, Belonia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Srikanta Chakraborty, along with other senior police officials and personnel from the district and sub-divisional police administration.

South Tripura SP Maurya Krishna C said the exercise was being conducted ahead of the polling scheduled for November 27 in 26 polling booths out of 41. More than 600 personnel, including four sections of the CRPF, have been deployed. “Tomorrow, November 27, is the polling date for the urban local elections. In view of that, we are conducting an area domination exercise today. There are a total of 41 polling booths in our district, out of which only 26 are being contested; the remaining 15 went uncontested. We have a force of over 600 personnel, which also includes four sections of CRPF,” the SP said.

Maurya Krishna said all officers and personnel, from the SP level to constables and Special Police Officers (SPOs), had been directed to ensure that polling takes place without intimidation or interference. “The clear instruction to all officers, right from the SP level down to the constable level, and even SPOs, is that the election must be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. There must not be any kind of intimidation of any voter. And if any element tries to disrupt this process, strict action will be taken regardless of their political party. Everyone has been given this exact order,” he said.

He said security arrangements had already been put in place and the area domination exercise was being conducted. “Our sole objective is to ensure that the urban local body elections in South Tripura district conclude in the most peaceful manner possible. For that, complete arrangements and security measures have already been put in place,” he said.

The SP said personnel from the CRPF, Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and district police were participating in the exercise along with senior officers. “We are all conducting this area domination exercise right now to instil confidence among the voters. All the officers are present: the SP, Additional SP, SDPO, OC and behind me are CRPF personnel, some of our TSR jawans, as well as jawans from the district police. I am fully confident that the elections in our district will go smoothly and conclude peacefully. Thank you,” Maurya Krishna said. Counting of votes will take place on December 2. (ANI)