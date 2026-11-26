Shocking visuals from Bihar's Nadwan village show spectators climbing a 33,000-volt electricity tower to watch a horse race organised for Mokama MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding. Massive crowds also forced organisers to postpone the race final.

Shocking visuals have emerged from Nadwan village in Bihar, where several people were seen climbing a 33,000-volt high-tension electricity tower to watch a horse-racing competition. The event was organised by Mokama MLA Anant Singh as part of the celebrations for his daughter Shivangi's wedding. Videos circulating on social media show spectators dangerously perched on the electricity structure, seemingly trying to get a better view of the competition. The stunt has raised serious concerns over public safety, as the tower carries high-voltage electricity that can cause fatal electrocution even without direct contact with the wires. The visuals have sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning how spectators were allowed to put their lives at such risk.

Massive crowd forces horse race final to be postponed

The horse-racing competition attracted a huge gathering, with people turning up in large numbers to witness the event organised as part of the wedding celebrations. However, the overwhelming turnout reportedly resulted in severe overcrowding at the venue. As the crowd continued to swell, managing the spectators became a challenge, eventually forcing organisers to postpone the final round of the horse race. The unusual scenes of people climbing the electricity tower further highlighted the difficulties of handling such a massive gathering.

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Dangerous stunt sparks safety concerns

The incident has triggered discussions about crowd management and the risks associated with large public gatherings. Climbing a high-tension electricity tower is extremely dangerous, as exposure to live electrical lines can result in severe burns, electrocution or even death. The visuals have drawn criticism from social media users, many of whom have questioned the lack of adequate safety arrangements at the event. What was meant to be a wedding celebration and sporting spectacle has instead attracted attention for the dangerous lengths some spectators went to just to catch a glimpse of the horse race.