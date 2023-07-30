Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Girls scream in 'mass hysteria' in Uttarakhand school; could be affected by flood destruction

    Around a dozen girls on Thursday reportedly started screaming as soon as they entered the new building of the Government Inter College at Kamad located in the Dhauntri area of Uttarkashi. On Wednesday, a similar behaviour was observed when two girl students had fainted in the classroom.

    Several girls were seen shouting and acting strangely after entering the school building in a strange incident that occurred at a school in Uttarakhand. The girls had returned to school after a week off due to flooding in the state, which had disrupted daily life. Around a dozen girls on Thursday reportedly started screaming as soon as they entered the new building of the Government Inter College at Kamad located in the Dhauntri area of Uttarkashi.

    Massive anxiety circumstances can cause mass hysteria, a spreading dissociative phenomena. While the locals attribute it to heavenly powers and the wrath of the local gods, psychiatrists argue that the girls' exposure to widespread devastation during rainstorms and floods, which negatively damaged their mental health, is more likely to be the cause of the mass hysteria.

    According to various media reports, the girls could be troubled, according to the villagers, as the the village adjacent to theirs had suffered a great deal of damage during the floods. Some of the locals described it as "a case of possession" and blamed it on "the wrath of local deities."

    According to Dr. RCS Panwar, the CMO for Uttarkashi, the situation appeared to be a "psychological issue." He said, "To determine the cause, our teams met with the females. Some of the girls claimed they were terrified to enter the new building because they were experiencing dreams about it. We have a psychologist on staff."

    This came a day after a similar behaviour was observed when two other girls fainted in the classroom in the same building. Over six months back, at least 39 girl students were seen crying, shouting and running away from classes together at the Government Inter College Ramak from Champawat district.
     

