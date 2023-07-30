Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Brazen indifference to violence': In Manipur, INDIA slam PM Modi in note to Governor

    A 21-member multi-party delegation visits Manipur, urging the Governor to take effective measures for peace and harmony, while the BJP criticizes the Opposition's motives.

    Brazen indifference to violence In Manipur, INDIA slam PM Modi in note to Governor
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    A 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs from the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is currently in Manipur for a two-day visit. The purpose of their visit is to assess the situation in the strife-torn state. During their visit, the delegation met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and shared their experiences. They submitted a memorandum to Governor Uikey, urging her to take effective measures to restore peace and harmony in the state, with justice being the cornerstone of their approach.

    The memorandum emphasized the urgent need for the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected persons in order to bring about peace and harmony. The delegation also requested Governor Uikey to inform the Union Government about the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur over the past 89 days. They hoped this would prompt the central government to intervene and restore peace and normalcy in the state. During their visit, the delegation also interacted with victims and inmates at relief camps in Churachandpur, Moirang, and Imphal.

    The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows "his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur," the memorandum read, citing figures of the destruction in the ethnic conflict that has continued for over three months now. 

    "The failure of both the Central and state government to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths, more than 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of more than 60,000 people," it said.

    According to the memorandum, recent reports of incessant firing and arson of houses have further highlighted the failure of state machineries to control the situation for nearly three months. The condition in relief camps was described as "pathetic," particularly emphasizing the need for special care for children. The delegation also pointed out that the ongoing internet ban for the past three months was contributing to the spread of unsubstantiated rumors, exacerbating existing mistrust.

    Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev of the Trinamool Congress held a press conference to assure the people of Manipur that the opposition alliance stands with them. She declared their commitment to fight until the last day of the Parliament's monsoon session to hold the Prime Minister accountable for the situation in Manipur. Despite concerns that northeastern states might be forgotten in Parliament, Sushmita Dev vowed to continue advocating for Manipur.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shared that the Governor expressed her sorrow during the meeting with the delegation. She suggested that all leaders of different communities, including Kuki and Meitei, should engage in dialogue to find a collective solution. The Governor also proposed an all-party delegation to visit Manipur and address the atmosphere of mistrust that has emerged among the people.

    During their visit, the delegation met with survivors of the horrific incident in which two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob on May 4. One of the women's mothers requested their help in at least seeing the bodies of her son and husband, who were killed in the same incident.

    In response to the Opposition MPs' visit and their criticisms, the BJP raised issues of alleged crimes against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal. Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Opposition of engaging in mere optics and challenged them to address similar concerns in their own states.

    The government of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, despite facing calls for resignation, decided to convene an assembly session by the end of the month or early August. The violence in Manipur has resulted in at least 180 deaths and the displacement of thousands since it erupted on May 3.

