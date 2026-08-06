Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in Serampore, Hooghly, inundating roads and homes. Residents expressed frustration over recurring flooding despite drainage work, calling the infrastructure a failure. The IMD has forecast more rain.

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in the Serampore area of West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, inundating roads and residential localities and causing major inconvenience to residents and commuters.

The area showed roads submerged under rainwater, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to move through several stretches. Water also entered low-lying areas near residential neighbourhoods, affecting normal daily activities.

Residents Blame Failed Infrastructure

Residents said the problem of waterlogging has become a recurring issue during the monsoon despite repeated drainage improvement works undertaken in the locality. Speaking to ANI, a local resident alleged that the drainage infrastructure had failed to address the problem. "The area continues to face severe waterlogging despite drainage work done. Public money has been wasted. Residents are continuing to face inconvenience," the resident said.

Recurring Monsoon Woes

Serampore, one of the densely populated urban centres in Hooghly district, has witnessed repeated incidents of waterlogging during heavy spells of rain over the years. Several low-lying areas remain vulnerable due to inadequate drainage capacity and overflowing stormwater channels during periods of intense rainfall.

More Rain Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across several districts of south Bengal under the influence of an active monsoon system. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain cautious.

Widespread Impact and Official Response

Over the past few days, several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, have received intermittent heavy rainfall, leading to traffic congestion, waterlogging and disruption of normal life in many urban areas.

Urban flooding has remained a persistent challenge in several municipalities across the state during the monsoon season, with civic authorities frequently deploying pumps and emergency teams to drain out accumulated rainwater and restore normalcy.

Residents of Serampore urged the authorities to implement a long-term solution to the recurring problem, stating that temporary measures have failed to prevent flooding during every spell of heavy rain.

Officials are monitoring the situation, while civic authorities have initiated efforts to drain the accumulated water from the affected areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)