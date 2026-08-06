21 MPs from Tamil Nadu have written to Governor RN Ravi, protesting the protocol change for the state anthem, 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu'. They objected to it being played third at a university convocation, terming it a slight to the Tamil people.

A fresh row has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the protocol followed at official events, with 21 Members of Parliament writing to Governor R N Ravi Arlekar, urging restoration of the convention of rendering 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' at the beginning of university and government functions.

MPs Decry 'Unintended Slight' to Tamil People

In a letter dated August 5, the MPs referred to the sequence followed at the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on July 28. According to the letter, instructions received from Raj Bhavan led to the event beginning with Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem, while 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' was rendered third. The MPs said placing the state anthem third was felt by many in Tamil Nadu as "an unintended slight" to the Tamil people and to Manonmaniam Sundaranar Pillai, after whom the university is named and who composed Neeraarum Kadaludutha.

Lawmakers Cite Precedents, Urge Action

They noted that the song has been recognised as Tamil Nadu's official state song since 2021 and has been sung at public functions for more than five decades. Citing the Governor's own address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in June 2026, the MPs said the proceedings had begun with 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' followed by the National Anthem and described the sequence at the university convocation as a departure from that practice. They also cited similar conventions followed in other states, including Karnataka, for rendering state anthems.

The MPs requested Raj Bhavan to issue "clear and advance guidance" to universities in Tamil Nadu to ensure that 'Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu' is rendered at the commencement of convocations and other official functions, with the National Anthem at the conclusion. They also sought a reassurance that no disrespect was intended towards the state anthem or to Manonmaniam Sundaranar. The letter was signed by P Chidambaram, B Manickam Tagore, Karti Chidambaram, Thol Thirumavalavan, Durai Vaiko and 16 other Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu. The MPs said the representation was being made "not as a complaint, but as a respectful request" to ensure state institutions function "with dignity and without avoidable controversy." Raj Bhavan is yet to respond.

Recurring Controversy Over Anthem Protocol

Earlier during the cabinet swearing-in ceremony, the Tamil Thai Valthu was once again played third during an official ceremony. It marked the third consecutive occasion where the Tamil anthem has been placed third in the protocol order, triggering fresh criticism and political reactions across the state regarding the government's failure to uphold regional ceremonial traditions.