SFI and DYFI led a protest in Ranchi for JPSC/JSSC aspirants, demanding transparency in state recruitment exams and dialogue with CM Hemant Soren. The government responded by forming a team of ministers to hold discussions with the students.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday organised a protest rally in Ranchi in support of JPSC and JSSC aspirants demanding transparency in state recruitment examinations. Demonstrators criticised the state administration over its response to allegations surrounding the competitive exams, demanding immediate intervention from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The government's continued silence raises serious concerns about its role in the alleged irregularities within the JPSC and JSSC recruitment processes. We demand that the Hemant government immediately engage in dialogue with the students," representatives from the student and youth organisations stated. The protesting bodies also pressed for a comprehensive inquiry into state recruitment practices spanning over two decades.

Call for Independent Inquiry

"We demand an independent committee to investigate all JPSC examinations conducted since 2001 and initiate legal action against those found responsible for any irregularities," they added. Highlighting broader educational and economic concerns, the organisers emphasised that institutional integrity is vital for social mobility. They noted that as quality education becomes increasingly inaccessible to economically weaker sections, transparency in recruitment examinations is essential to ensure equal opportunities for all job seekers.

The rally witnessed large-scale participation from students, youth, and civil society activists across the region. Protesters emphasised that the demonstration extends beyond individual exam batches, framing it as a movement to safeguard the future of students and young people across Jharkhand. Warning of further action, the organisations stated that if the government continues to avoid dialogue with the protesting aspirants, the movement will be intensified in the coming days.

Government Ready for Dialogue, Forms Ministerial Team

State Minister Radhakrishna Kishore howver claimed that the State government was ready to discuss all issues with student and a team of ministers had been formed for this. "A team of Cabinet ministers has been formed to hold discussions with them. The team will listen to the students' concerns and act as a bridge between the government and the students. The message is clear: the government is committed to the welfare of the state's youth and students, and to ensuring that they receive justice. I would also like to appeal to the students to begin talks with the government as soon as possible. The government has already conveyed that it is always ready for dialogue," he said

Regarding the irregularities in appointments conducted through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment agencies, as well as the irregularities in the overall recruitment process, the state government, under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, is committed to taking action with great sensitivity. This commitment is evident from the steps the government has already taken. Most importantly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have also taken this issue very seriously," he added.

The state government has invited representatives of the agitating students for talks, while the protesters have maintained that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met. (ANI)