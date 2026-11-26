A foreign traveller praised Indian auto-rickshaw drivers after they helped push a broken-down vehicle without asking for payment, calling it the country's best tow truck service.

A foreign traveller has praised the helpfulness of people in India after a roadside breakdown turned into an unexpected moment of kindness. In a video shared on Instagram, the traveller explained how a local auto-rickshaw driver came to his assistance when his vehicle broke down. Instead of calling a tow truck, the driver helped push the stranded rickshaw with his foot. Another local soon joined in to help. The traveller was pleasantly surprised by their willingness to assist, especially as neither of the men asked for payment. The incident left him impressed by the kindness and helpful nature of people in India.

Foreign Traveller Calls It India’s Best Tow Truck Service

In the video, the traveller described the incident as the third reason he loves India. He said, “The third reason I love India is that when you break down on the side of the road there's literally no need to call a tow truck driver but you just get the local rickshaw waller to come and push your dead rickshaw with his foot.”

As the first driver helped him, another person arrived to offer assistance. The traveller added, “We got a second one, we got a second one helping us out now.”

He also pointed out that neither of the men asked for payment for helping him. Appreciating their kindness, he said, “We didn't even have to pay this guy either. I love you India.”

The video’s caption read, “India has the best tow truck service in the world”.

Social Media Reacts To The Heartwarming Moment

The video received reactions from social media users, with several highlighting how such acts of kindness are common in India and reflect the country’s spirit of helping others.

One user commented: "This is very very normal. Human helps human."

Another user commented: "U will find lots such new creative and amusing things which reflects people strong connection."

A third user commented: "People of India are rich by heart."

The incident has once again highlighted how a simple act of roadside assistance can leave a lasting impression on visitors to India.