A disturbing video allegedly showing an 83-year-old man being brutally assaulted inside his home has triggered outrage on social media, prompting swift action from the Goa Police.

A disturbing video allegedly showing an 83-year-old man being brutally assaulted inside his home has triggered outrage on social media, prompting swift action from the Goa Police. Following the video's circulation online, police registered a case against the elderly man's son and daughter-in-law, with the son subsequently arrested.

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The viral clip allegedly captures the senior citizen, identified as Loyala Souza, being slapped, beaten with slippers and threatened inside his residence.

Acting on the complaint, Colva Police arrested Isidoreo Souza, a resident of Betalbatim, on Friday evening under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, for allegedly assaulting his father.

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Police also booked Isidoreo's wife, Irene Gonsalves, for the same offence. However, she was not arrested at the time of the case registration in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, officials said.

The complaint was filed by Crisostomo Mariano Soares of Cuncolim, who told police he came across the disturbing video on social media showing an elderly man being physically assaulted inside a house.

According to the complaint, the footage allegedly shows Irene first slapping Loyala before repeatedly attacking him with slippers. Isidoreo is then seen allegedly assaulting the octogenarian with slaps and fist blows.

Soares further alleged that both accused were heard abusing, threatening and humiliating the elderly man throughout the video. He also claimed the victim appeared to have been prevented from moving freely or leaving the premises.

The complaint stated that the footage prima facie indicated not only physical assault but also wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Based on the allegations, Colva Police registered a case against Isidoreo and Irene, accusing them of acting with common intention to repeatedly assault Loyala by slapping him and hitting him with slippers on his head, face, neck, hands and other parts of his body, causing bodily injuries.