Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah rejected Opposition's allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, asserting the government is ensuring no genuine voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.

Siddaramaiah Rejects Irregularity Allegations

Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Monday rejected Opposition allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, saying the government is ensuring that no genuine voter is excluded from the electoral rolls.

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Speaking to ANI, Siddaramaiah questioned allegations of misuse of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), saying the enumeration forms submitted during the exercise would ultimately be examined by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "How can the government misuse the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) when enumeration forms will be examined by the EC itself? They are misleading the people. We are ensuring that no votes are missed. By SIR, they are trying to strip people of their voting rights," he said.

He further said the state government was using the ongoing SIR to provide documentation to eligible residents. "We are trying to give a permanent residence certificate to genuine voters as SIR is ongoing," he added.

Siddaramaiah's remarks came after the Opposition raised concerns over the SIR exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India in Karnataka, alleging that the poll body's instructions were not being properly followed by officials on the ground. The Opposition has alleged that Congress leaders are "pressuring" Booth Level Officers to include ineligible individuals in electoral rolls with the aim of increasing the party's vote share.

Opposition Worried by Awareness Campaigns: Shivakumar

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted that the government will not interfere in the procedure and claimed that the Opposition is "worried" by the large-scale awareness being created by the administration.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru regarding the NDA's complaint to the Election Commission (EC), Shivakumar said the Opposition's despondency stems from the government's efforts to empower the poor and minorities. "The government will not interfere in the SIR process. The Opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness about the process on such a large scale. Around 45 million (4.5 crore) people have obtained caste and income certificates. They have been given the facility to download these certificates online. The Opposition only wants poor people and minorities to face difficulties," Shivakumar said. (ANI)