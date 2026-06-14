Customs officers at Ahmedabad's airport seized gold worth over Rs 4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai. The 24 gold biscuits were cleverly concealed inside a speaker box in the aircraft's washroom. The gold was confiscated as unclaimed, and an investigation is now in progress to uncover the smuggling network.

Customs officers at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport recovered gold worth over Rs 4.26 crore hidden within a speaker box aboard an IndiGo flight coming from Dubai on Friday.

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During a check of IndiGo Flight 6E-1478, Customs officers, supported by aircraft engineers, discovered two pouches wrapped with black plastic tape hidden under a speaker box in the front washroom. Upon examination, officials recovered 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits of 999 purity (24 carat), weighing a total of 2,799.3 grams. The seized gold is valued at approximately Rs 4.27 crore in the local market.

The method of concealment, according to Customs officers, suggested that the gold had been concealed by an unnamed individual with the goal of smuggling it into India in contravention of the 1962 Customs Act.

The gold was confiscated as unclaimed under the applicable provisions of the Customs Act as neither a passenger nor a crew member stepped forward to claim ownership of the shipment. Additional research is being conducted.

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Netizens React To The News

A user wrote, “Wow, what a tip.. they knew the exact location.” Another added, “As shown Taskaree movie, this can’t be done by one person. Definitely, involvement of crew….”

One said, “ This sounds like Taskaree plot.” Customs authorities in Ahmedabad have now launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin and network behind the attempt.

Similar Incident Happened Recently

The seizure comes weeks after Customs officials at the airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Dubai and seized more than 1.13 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes. After suspicious X-ray pictures of their checked-in luggage were highlighted for examination, the passengers—who had arrived on an Emirates flight—were stopped in the arrival hall. A sizable shipment of hidden smokes was found during a thorough inspection of the suitcase, according to authorities. The seized goods included 280 boxes containing 56,000 sticks of the 'Mond' brand and 286 boxes containing 57,200 sticks of the 'Gudang Garam' brand. The consignment was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.