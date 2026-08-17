A restaurant owner's son in Indore was arrested for killing an employee over a dispute. The accused, Rahul Bhati, allegedly lured Shriram Rajput, killed him with an iron rod, and left the body near railway tracks to stage it as an accident.

A restaurant owner's son was arrested for allegedly killing an employee over a long-standing dispute between them in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after police received information on Sunday night about a body found near a railway track in the Banganga police station area. The deceased was identified as Shriram Rajput (55 years), a resident of Shivkanth Nagar in Indore, the police added.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Following an initial investigation and collection of evidence, the police arrested the accused, Rahul Bhati (22 years old). Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3), Abhishek Ranjan, said, "Last night, Banganga police received information that a body had been found near the railway tracks. A police team immediately reached the spot, secured the scene and identified the deceased as 55-year-old Shriram Rajput, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar in Indore. An immediate investigation was launched and evidence was collected. Based on the evidence gathered, the main accused, Rahul Bhati, was arrested."

During interrogation, it was found that the deceased, Shriram Rajput, worked at Ruchi Restaurant, which is owned by Rahul Bhati's father. The two had had disagreements earlier, due to which the deceased had not been working at the restaurant for the past two months and had not received his wages, the officer said.

Accused Lured Victim to Crime Scene

DCP Ranjan further said, "Rahul Bhati went to the deceased's house and told him that he would pay his pending wages and that they would also resolve their dispute. He then took him in his vehicle to the scene of the crime, where he committed the crime. The accused has been apprehended. The investigation is still underway, and further action will be taken if any additional evidence emerges or the involvement of any other person is found."

He further said that the accused attacked Rajput with an iron rod, which has also been recovered. Following the interrogation, it came to light that the accused allegedly chose the location near the railway tracks to keep the incident away from public view and make it appear as an accident.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted that they frequently had disputes over minor issues, including money and behaviour. He had resentment against the deceased, which led to the incident," the officer said.

DCP Ranjan added that Rahul Bhati is currently the sole main accused in the case, while further investigation is underway and action will be taken if the involvement of any other person emerges. (ANI)