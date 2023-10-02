Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar, washes dishes for 'sewa'

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar today. Rahul Gandhi also took part in 'kar sewa' at the Golden Temple. He was seen washing the dishes along with other party members and Gurudwara volunteers.

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday.  The former Congress president landed at the airport in Amritsar at 11.15 am. Gandhi was seen doing sewa (voluntary service) at the shrine by washing utensils.
     

    Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Rahul is on a personal visit to the city.

    “Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X.

    Rahul Gandhi's Amritsar visit comes amid tensions between Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Khaira, a Congress lawmaker, was detained by the Punjab police last week on suspicion of taking part in money laundering and narcotics trafficking.

