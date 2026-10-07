A viral video from Thane shows a motorcyclist riding on the wrong side of the road aggressively confronting a couple and their 14-month-old baby. The biker allegedly attempted to assault the husband and banged on their car near Teen Hath Naka.

A viral video from Thane has raised concerns over traffic safety after a biker allegedly confronted and threatened a couple travelling in a car with their 14-month-old baby near Teen Hath Naka. The motorcyclist was allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road when he confronted the family on October 6 at Tip Top Plaza. The man is seen fighting with the couple in the video after reportedly obstructing their path while approaching from the wrong direction. He can be heard accusing the driver of trying to strike him on purpose. The guy can be seen approaching the car and trying to contact the driver via the window during the heated conversation.

The situation reportedly became more tense after the couple told him that they were recording the incident. The man continued arguing with them, while the toddler can be heard crying inside the vehicle as the confrontation escalated. Bystanders eventually intervened and attempted to pacify both sides.

Sweety Pandey Verma posted the video to Instagram, claiming to have personally filmed the incident. According to her post, the family was on their way home when they came with the motorbike approaching them from the opposite direction close to Teen Hath Naka.

According to her account, the road was meant for vehicles taking a U-turn and barricades had been placed to prevent motorists from proceeding in the opposite direction. She alleged that instead of accepting the traffic violation, the man approached their car, banged on the door and attempted to physically assault her husband.

Watch Viral Video

She further said that the man pointed at the family while yelling angrily, lifted his hand at her husband, and placed it inside the car. The woman also stated that the man seemed to be intoxicated and asked, "So what if I drove on the wrong side?" These assertions have not been independently confirmed.

The woman urged Thane Police and the Thane Traffic Police to investigate the incident and take appropriate action, particularly over alleged wrong-side driving and aggressive behaviour towards the family.