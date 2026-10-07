Deendayal Port Authority hosted the Kandla Forum 2026 on maritime decarbonisation, bringing together global and Indian leaders to position Kandla as a green energy hub and advance India’s Net Zero by 2070 goal through green hydrogen projects.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, hosted the Kandla Forum 2026, themed “Anchoring Maritime Decarbonisation”, bringing together global and Indian stakeholders from the hydrogen, clean energy, shipping, shipbuilding, engineering, technology and financial sectors to discuss knowledge sharing, technology transfer and development of green-energy projects on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla is actively advancing India’s commitment towards achieving Net Zero by 2070. Through its growing green hydrogen and clean-fuel ecosystem, DPA is positioning Kandla as an emerging hub for green energy, sustainable shipping and maritime decarbonisation.

Forum Facilitates Global and Local Engagement

The Forum emerged as a significant platform for direct engagement between global industry leaders and Deendayal Port Authority, with discussions centred on accelerating investments, technology partnerships and development of a robust green fuels and maritime decarbonisation ecosystem at Kandla. The Forum was specifically conceived to connect companies capable of developing the green-energy value chain with the Port leadership and enable focused, on-ground engagement.

The Forum witnessed participation from a high-level international delegation comprising more than 200 senior executives representing 62 Hydrogen Council member companies, spanning electrolyser and equipment manufacturers, energy and industrial gas majors, engineering and EPC companies, mobility manufacturers, shipping and maritime organisations, classification entities and project finance institutions. They were joined by Indian manufacturers, developers and offtakers, shipping and shipbuilding companies, financial institutions and other stakeholders, bringing together around 200 senior leaders.

DPA Chairman Outlines Green Vision and Infrastructure

Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, led an extensive interaction with the global industry delegation on Kandla’s green hydrogen and derivative infrastructure and its emerging role in the maritime energy transition. During his presentation, Chairman DPA outlined DPA’s existing and planned green-energy infrastructure, including the Port’s position with regard to power, water and land availability, green hydrogen and derivative facilities, methanol bunkering and opportunities for investment, joint ventures and deployment of new technologies. He invited global industry leaders to engage closely with Kandla and become partners in its green transformation, emphasising the need to take industry–port interaction beyond dialogue and towards tangible collaborations and projects.

Kandla's Growing Green-Energy Credentials

The discussions highlighted Kandla’s growing credentials in the green-energy sector. DPA has a 1 MW green hydrogen plant in operation, with further green hydrogen facilities under development. The Port has also completed India’s first methanol bunkering trial, while land, power and water are being positioned to support green hydrogen and derivative production. Kandla is also an anchor port in India–Europe green shipping corridor studies.

Interaction-Driven Format Spurs Tangible Discussions

A defining feature of the Kandla Forum was its interaction-driven format. Instead of being limited to conventional conference deliberations, the programme facilitated sector-wise discussions directly with the DPA leadership. Focused exchanges were held across key areas including electrolysers, gasifiers and equipment; green ammonia, methanol and e-fuels; power, water and land; engineering and EPC; maritime bunkering, shipbuilding, green-fuel-based engines and ship repair; and financing and risk.

The interactions enabled participating companies to discuss their technologies and business propositions while gaining a clearer understanding of the opportunities available at Kandla for investment, joint ventures, technology deployment and industrial development.

First-Hand Look at Port's Potential

As part of the Forum, the delegates also visited Deendayal Port, Kandla, providing them with an opportunity to witness Kandla’s infrastructure and development potential first-hand. (ANI)