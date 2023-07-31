Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine

    A riots-like situation broke out in a Rajasthan's Bhilwara village on Monday after some schoolboys allegedly filled urine into the water bottle of a girl from another community.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    In a Rajasthan's Bhilwara village on Monday, a riots-like situation erupted following an appalling incident where some schoolboys allegedly filled urine into a girl's water bottle from another community and placed a love letter in her bag. The outraged villagers attempted to enter the boy's house and clashed with the police, pelting them with stones when they intervened. In response, the police lathi-charged and dispersed the protesters.

    Visuals captured the large crowd, some armed with sticks, while the police tried to control the situation.

    "The girl, a student of a government senior higher secondary school, had gone to her home for lunch, leaving her bag and bottle behind in her class on Friday. When she got back and drank from the bottle, she detected a foul smell and found out that some boys had mixed urine with water," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma.

    The girl reported the incident to the principal, but allegedly no action was taken, infuriating the villagers. On Monday, they raised the matter with the tehsildar, the in-charge of Luhariya Police Station, and the school principal. Frustrated by the lack of effective action, the villagers entered the boys' area and began hurling stones.

    As of now, no formal complaint has been filed by the girl, so no case has been registered. However, officials state that action will be taken against those involved in the protest.

