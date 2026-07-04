A huge tree was uprooted and crashed onto the Minatai Flower Market in Mumbai's Dadar during heavy rainfall early on Saturday, damaging the market shed. No injuries were reported. The incident was captured on CCTV as the IMD issued a red alert for the city.

A major tragedy was averted in the early hours of Saturday after a massive tree was uprooted and crashed onto the roof of the Minatai Flower Market in Dadar amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Although the incident caused significant damage to the market's shed structure, no injuries or fatalities were reported as it occurred during non-operational hours. Authorities launched an immediate response, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city, warning of continued heavy rainfall and strong winds.

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Tree Uprooted Amid Heavy Rain

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am, when the large tree suddenly collapsed onto the premises of the Minatai Flower Market in Dadar. The impact severely damaged a section of the market's roof and surrounding structures.

As the market was closed at the time of the incident, no vendors or visitors were present, helping to avert what could have been a serious accident.

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Power Supply Disconnected as Precaution

Following the tree collapse, the electricity supply to the market was disconnected as a precautionary measure to eliminate the risk of electrical hazards.

Civic officials and emergency response teams reached the spot shortly after the incident and began clearing the debris. Workers are continuing to cut and remove the fallen tree, while authorities assess the extent of the damage to the market's infrastructure.

CCTV Captures Dramatic Collapse

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed within the market premises. The footage shows the massive tree crashing onto the market shed, highlighting the force of the impact and the extensive damage caused to the structure.

Officials are continuing restoration work and monitoring the structural stability of the affected section of the market before normal operations resume.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai

The incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and its suburbs. The weather department has also warned of isolated spells of extremely heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds of up to 60 kmph.

According to civic officials, several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Despite the heavy rainfall, public transport services across the city continue to operate, while authorities remain on alert and have urged residents to exercise caution.