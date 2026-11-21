Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has urged the Centre to defer parliamentary delimitation until India achieves Viksit Bharat, arguing that current national challenges should take priority over redraws of constituency seats.

Jairam Ramesh Urges Deferring Delimitation Until Viksit Bharat Goal

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Centre over constituency delimitation, arguing that a sweeping redrawing of parliamentary seats should be deferred until India achieves its "Viksit Bharat" goal, while the existing Lok Sabha configuration is retained alongside one-third reservation for women.

Marking what he described as the 100th day since Parliament's Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die without being formally prorogued, Ramesh, in a post on X, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of chasing a "supertainted two-thirds majority" in the Lok Sabha to push through a Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation. He argued that with pressing economic, political, social, military, and foreign policy challenges demanding urgent attention, comprehensive delimitation can wait.

Ramesh pointed out that 100 days have passed since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die without prorogation, alleging that the leadership is still searching for a "supertainted two-thirds majority" to clear a delimitation constitutional amendment. The Congress has separately alleged that keeping the session unprorogued is aimed at buying time to muster numbers.

Today is the 100th day since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and has not been prorogued. The PM-HM jodi is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed. Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026. No new specific proposals have been discussed with any political party in a serious and structured manner let alone the fact that an all-party meeting has not been called, despite four letters to the PM from Mallikarjun Khargeji.

There are far more serious and pressing economic, political, social, military and foreign policy challenges that await and demand attention. Far-reaching and comprehensive Delimitation can wait. Indira Gandhi put it off for 25 years in 1976. In 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee put it off for a further twenty-five years, that is, till the results of the first census after 2026 are published. They were wise and nationalist PMs.

The Prime Minister expressed grave concerns at the state of the economy at the FICCI conclave on Nov 19th. He seems to be in a very disturbed state of mind as indeed he should be. Debate and discussions on delimitation require cool heads unburdened by tensions of the type that are preoccupying the PM. Extensive consultations with various stakeholders are also needed. Under the circumstances, it is in the nation’s interest to let the current Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration continue with one-third reservation for women implemented. This arrangement should then remain frozen till the much-trumpeted Viksit Bharat objective is achieved. It will be a fitting tribute to it since the consequences of a fundamentally new delimitation can best be managed in an environment when Viksit Bharat has become a reality.