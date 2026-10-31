A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by multiple men after travelling from Indore to Ujjain to meet an online acquaintance. Police registered an FIR against two accused following her complaint.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by multiple men after travelling from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore to Ujjain to meet a man she had befriended online. The incident reportedly took place on October 26, after Chakresh Jain, whom the woman had met through the internet, invited her to Ujjain. According to the allegations, Jain offered her a fizzy drink before the situation took a disturbing turn. The woman alleged that Jain and another man sexually assaulted her inside a car during a journey that lasted around two hours. She further alleged that plastic sticks were inserted into her private parts during the assault.

Viral Video: Terrifying Footage Shows Panama Shaken By 7.7-Magnitude Earthquake!

Viral Video: Wife Celebrates Karwa Chauth In ICU After Donating Kidney! (WATCH)

The woman’s account, which has also surfaced in a video circulating online, alleges that five men were involved in the crime. However, police have reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two men in connection with the incident. The discrepancy between the number of accused named in the police case and the woman's allegation of five perpetrators remains a matter for investigation. The circumstances surrounding the assault, including the alleged use of an intoxicating drink and the involvement of other individuals, are also expected to be examined by investigators.

The incident has raised serious concerns about women's safety and the risks associated with meeting strangers contacted through online platforms. Police are investigating the allegations and are expected to establish the sequence of events, identify those involved and take appropriate action based on the evidence. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.