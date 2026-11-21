The CAIT has criticized Rahul Gandhi's claims that GST and demonetization harmed traders, labeling them political rhetoric. Instead, they lauded current government reforms for improving transparency and ease of doing business for entrepreneurs.

CAIT Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Politicization of Trading Community

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strongly reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks alleging that demonetisation and a flawed GST regime destroyed small traders and MSMEs and undermined fair competition for large companies, saying that India's traders cannot be reduced to a subject of political rhetoric.

In a letter sent to Rahul Gandhi, CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said that such statements reflect selective political posturing rather than a balanced understanding of India's trading community and its contribution to the economy. Khandelwal said Rahul Gandhi must introspect on his party's own record before claiming to be the champion of traders.

Response to Economic Reforms

Khandelwal highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fundamentally transformed the philosophy of governance from control and harassment to trust, transparency and Ease of Doing Business. He cited initiatives such as the decriminalisation of business laws, the Jan Vishwas reforms, and the simplification of compliances as major boons for the sector. CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia further noted that MUDRA Yojana, Startup India, and UPI have empowered small businesses, providing access to credit and digital inclusion.

The Conflict Over Corporate Policies

The dispute arose after Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's address at the FICCI centenary convention, where the Prime Minister questioned corporate leaders on wage hikes. Gandhi alleged that the government's policies fostered monopolies and destroyed small-scale job creators. CAIT has dismissed these claims, urging the Congress leader to present concrete evidence rather than making sweeping allegations against the current economic framework.