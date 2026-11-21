Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has been granted a three-hour interim custody parole to attend his grandmother's funeral in Amritsar, with his father, Tarsem Singh, urging strict compliance with all court-imposed conditions.

Amritpal Singh Granted Custody Parole for Grandmother Last Rites Today

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, on Saturday emphasised adherence to judicial directives during his custody parole to attend the funeral of his late grandmother. He said that the court-mandated window runs from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Speaking to ANI, he stressed that Singh would depart from Amritsar after attending the final rites of his late grandmother, Charan Kaur, 84, who died on November 8. "As we know, the court has granted a window from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. It is likely that the administration will bring him here by 12:00 PM. By 3:00 PM, after attending the final rites of his grandmother, I believe he will depart from here. We are all aware of the restrictions and conditions imposed by the court; it is our collective duty to ensure they are fully complied with," he said.

Singh has been granted a three-hour custody parole to attend the cremation ceremony. Earlier in the day, he was brought to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Dibrugarh, Assam. Singh has been granted a one-day interim custody parole by a district court. Earlier, Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the Punjab Police will enforce court directives and maintain law and order while respecting family customs and sentiments during the cremation. Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters, on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements. His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, Singh moved the Supreme Court.