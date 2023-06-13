WATCH | Bengaluru woman kills mother, brings body in suitcase to police station; arrested

Senali, who is from West Bengal and resides in a flat in Bengaluru, was arrested after she brought the body-stuffed suitcase to the police station in the Mico Layout area.

A 39-year-old physiotherapist in Bengaluru killed her mother, stuffed her body in a suitcase and walked into the police station in the city's Mico Layout area. According to the police, the woman confessed to killing her mother due to regular arguments with her.

Senali, who is from West Bengal and resides in a flat in Bengaluru, was arrested after she brought the body-stuffed suitcase to the police station in the Mico Layout area.

The police said that the accused was married and her husband was not at home at the time of the crime. The woman's mother-in-law was also present in the house but was unaware as the murder took place inside the room, they added.

According to preliminary investigation, Senali and her mother used to argue frequently. This time, after a disagreement, Sonali's mother threatened to take her own life by taking sleeping pills. In a fit of rage, Sonali gave her mother 20 of the pills.

After some time, when her mother started screaming due to pain in her stomach, Senali got angry and strangulated her mother, which led to her death. Senali has been arrested, police are further probing the matter.

