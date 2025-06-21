India’s Consulate in Shanghai hosted the International Day of Yoga 2025 with UN support, highlighting yoga’s global message of peace and wellness. Events across Eastern China marked 75 years of India-China relations.

Shanghai, June 21, 2025: The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) today with a major public event. Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in China and a long-time yoga practitioner, was the Chief Guest.

International Day of Yoga: Flagship celebration in Shanghai

In his welcome speech, Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur spoke about the importance of the event. He said this flagship celebration was the final part of a long series of yoga events held across Eastern China in cities like Hangzhou, Wuxi and Suzhou.

These events were held in partnership with the Indian community, global companies, and Buddhist monasteries.

He also paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the recent Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. “Our hearts are heavy with this tragedy. In such moments, yoga’s teachings of strength, peace, and mindfulness help us stay strong,” he said.

Praise for PM Modi

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Mathur added, “Yoga is a priceless gift from India’s ancient tradition. It connects body and mind, brings balance in life, and builds peace between people and nature.”

He also said yoga has a special meaning this year as India and China mark 75 years of diplomatic ties. Yoga, he said, brings people together and promotes both health and harmony.

Chief Guest Mr. Siddharth Chatterjee praised Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to bring yoga to the global stage. He said yoga helps build unity and wellness worldwide. “As someone who practises yoga every day, I have seen how it helps bring peace and strength. This event shows the shared goal of India and the United Nations to make the world healthier and more united,” he said.

Yoga unites across borders

The event featured yoga sessions, group activities, and cultural performances. People from many countries and backgrounds took part, including diplomats, yoga lovers, and members of the public.

This final celebration in Shanghai ended a month-long yoga campaign across Eastern China. Through events and partnerships with many groups, the Consulate showed how yoga can connect people from different walks of life.

The Consulate thanked Mr. Chatterjee, the UN team in China, and everyone who took part in making the event a success.

As Prime Minister Modi has said, “Yoga is not just about exercise but a way of life that nurtures compassion and resilience.” The celebration in Shanghai showed that spirit clearly, by bringing people together for peace, health, and togetherness.