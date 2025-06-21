The Madras High Court ruled that a married woman doesn't require her husband's consent for a passport. The court deemed the passport office's demand "shocking" and "male supremacist," emphasizing a woman's independent legal identity.

In a powerful ruling that champions women's independence, the Madras High Court has said that a married woman does not need her husband's permission or signature to apply for a passport. Calling the very demand for such consent "shocking," the court slammed the passport office's move as an outdated display of "male supremacism."

'She's not chattel': Court backs woman battling system bias

The case was brought forward by Revathy, a young woman from Chennai, who had applied for a passport back in April 2024. To her surprise and distress, her application was held up by the Regional Passport Office (RPO), which insisted that she get her estranged husband’s signature on a specific form—despite an ongoing legal battle between them.

"She's not his property," Justice N Anand Venkatesh said firmly in his ruling. "It is quite shocking that the passport office is insisting on the husband's permission. This shows a mindset where a married woman is still seen as belonging to her husband."

'An impossible ask'

Revathy and her husband, who married in 2023, are now involved in a legal separation. The court pointed out the absurdity of expecting her to get his signature under such circumstances. "You're asking her to fulfil an impossibility," the judge said.

The court also emphasized that marriage does not erase a woman's legal identity or rights. "A wife can always apply for a passport without her husband's signature in any form," the order made clear.

A step toward dignity and freedom

Taking strong exception to the system's attitude, the judge described the passport office's demand as "nothing short of male supremacism" and said such practices don't belong in a country working toward gender equality.

He directed the passport office to immediately process Revathy's application, saying that her case must be assessed independently and fairly.