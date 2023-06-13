Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details

    The new recruits will be joining the Government in departments such as Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Atomic Energy, Railways, Audit and Accounts, and Home Affairs, among others. 

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 13) distributed 70,126 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. The distribution took place via video conferencing, with the Prime Minister addressing the appointees on this occasion.

    The Rozgar Mela was held simultaneously at 43 locations across the country, and the recruitments are being conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

    Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' has started, where the new appointees will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years."

    Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat

    During the previous Rozgar Mela that took place in April, PM Modi had said, "Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country."

    The new recruits will be joining the Government in departments such as Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Atomic Energy, Railways, Audit and Accounts, and Home Affairs, among others. 

    The Rozgar Mela aims to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to the nation's development.

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    PM Modi has consistently emphasized the importance of employment generation, and this event serves as a crucial step in that direction. By facilitating the recruitment process and providing new job opportunities, the government is actively fostering the empowerment and participation of the youth in national development.

    The Rozgar Mela will serve as a catalyst for creating jobs and provide young people worthwhile opportunity to contribute and be empowered by national progress.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused anr

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    NEET UG 2023 Result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    NEET UG 2023 result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; Here how to check results, more details

    KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; How to check results, more details

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD; Yellow alert in 5 districts anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today, predicts IMD; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct

    Government hits back at Jack Dorsey, reminds ex-Twitter CEO of arbitrary, blatantly partisan conduct

    Recent Stories

    Football Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer osf

    Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract with PSG opens the door for a possible transfer this summer

    HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos) RBA

    HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos)

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos) RBA

    Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos)

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused anr

    Monson Mavunkal fraud case: Crime Branch names Kerala's Congress chief K Sudhakaran as second accused

    NEET UG 2023 Result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    NEET UG 2023 result likely today; How to check score, cutoff, admission criteria and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon