Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details

The new recruits will be joining the Government in departments such as Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare, Atomic Energy, Railways, Audit and Accounts, and Home Affairs, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 13) distributed 70,126 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. The distribution took place via video conferencing, with the Prime Minister addressing the appointees on this occasion.

The Rozgar Mela was held simultaneously at 43 locations across the country, and the recruitments are being conducted in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' has started, where the new appointees will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years."

During the previous Rozgar Mela that took place in April, PM Modi had said, "Startups have created more than 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs; this shows India's resilient startup culture. Today India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. The policy and strategy being followed by today's New India have opened up new possibilities and opportunities in the country."

The Rozgar Mela aims to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to the nation's development.

PM Modi has consistently emphasized the importance of employment generation, and this event serves as a crucial step in that direction. By facilitating the recruitment process and providing new job opportunities, the government is actively fostering the empowerment and participation of the youth in national development.

The Rozgar Mela will serve as a catalyst for creating jobs and provide young people worthwhile opportunity to contribute and be empowered by national progress.