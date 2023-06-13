Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness; Gujarat CM attends

Cyclone Biparjoy: On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Under its impact, light showers were witnessed in the Naliya town of Kachchh district in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (June 13) chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy', in the national capital. This comes as the storms move towards Gujarat coasts. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also participating in the meeting virtually.

Apart from CM Bhupendra Patel and MPs, the disaster management ministers of the states and Union Territories, which are likely to see an impact due to Cyclone Biparjoy, are also present in the meeting.

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new government recruits; check details

Gujarat is bracing itself to face the impact of impending cyclone Biparjoy as rough sea conditions and strong winds were witnessed in Dwarka.

Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm laid centre at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The cyclonic storm is set to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by June 15 evening.

Meanwhile, Police have been deployed near the coast in Gujarat's Navsari to prevent people from venturing into the sea. Around 50 Indian Coast Guard soldiers were evacuated from Dwarka coast near Okha in Gujarat earlier this morning through ALH Dhruv helicopters.

Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Bhawan fire doused after 13 hours of firefighting; triggers political heat

"50 personnel have been evacuated today morning from jack-up rig 'Key Singapore' operating off Dwarka coast near Okha, Gujarat by the Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopters," ICG officials said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the North Western Railway (NWR) cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16.

In a statement, the NWR said, "Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways."