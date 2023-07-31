WATCH: Andhra Pradesh councillor slaps himself with slipper at meeting; explains why

A councillor in Anakapalli district slaps himself with a slipper during a council meeting after failing to fulfill promises made to his voters.

In Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, a councillor from Narsipatnam Municipality (Ward 20) named Mulaparthi Ramaraju expressed his frustration by slapping himself with a slipper during a council meeting. A video of this incident has gone viral, drawing attention to his act.

Ramaraju, who has been serving as a councillor for 31 months, stated that he has been unable to address various civic issues in his ward, including problems related to drainage, power, sanitation, and roads. Despite his efforts, he was unable to fulfill the promises he made to his voters.

"It has been 31 months since I have been elected as a councillor but I am unable to solve civic issues like drainage, power, sanitation, roads and other problems in my ward," Ramaraju told PTI, explaining the reason for slapping himself.

As a 40-year-old councillor who earns his living by driving an autorickshaw, Ramaraju claimed that he explored all possible options to resolve the issues, but they remained unresolved. He further alleged that the local municipal officials completely ignored Ward 20, and he was unable to secure water connections for any of his constituents.

Feeling overwhelmed by the demands from his voters to fulfill the unmet civic works, Ramaraju expressed a willingness to die in the council meeting rather than being unable to fulfill his promises.

It's worth noting that during the local body polls, Ramaraju received support from the TDP (Telugu Desam Party).