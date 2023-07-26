Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Amid ethnic strife, Manipur town Moreh bordering Myanmar sees exchange of fire, arson

    Manipur town Moreh, bordering Myanmar, has seen a fresh burst of violence, with a transit camp of security forces being attacked by a mob, prompting an exchange of fire.

    WATCH Amid ethnic strife, Manipur town Moreh bordering Myanmar sees exchange of fire, arson snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 9:55 PM IST

    The town of Moreh in Manipur, bordering Myanmar, witnessed a recent surge in violence on Wednesday as a transit camp of security forces came under attack by a mob, resulting in an exchange of fire. Alongside, a forest department building was set ablaze, marking a return to unrest after a brief period of relative peace.

    The trouble reportedly began in the Moreh Bazar area when some women, out shopping for essentials during a curfew relaxation, were allegedly accosted and assaulted by security forces personnel. The altercation escalated, and the women blocked the road to the market in protest.

    Also read: Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    Infuriated by the security forces' actions, a group of individuals set fire to abandoned houses that were being used as transit accommodation by the personnel during their posting in the area.

    In response, the police reportedly used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, and amidst the chaos, some security forces personnel fired live rounds. The mob retaliated by firing back at the forces.

    Additionally, a forest department building was reportedly torched during the violent episode, as captured in footage now viral on social media. Several buildings were seen engulfed in smoke, prompting heightened security presence in the area.

    According to reports, security agencies are investigating to ascertain if the heavily armed miscreants, who attacked security forces with rifles and advanced weapons, were militants from outside the country. Reports claimed that four to five suspects have been detained and security forces believe the miscreants could be from Myanmar.

    Also read: Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

    In another incident in Kangpokpi district, a mob set two buses used by security forces on fire. Local residents stopped the buses with Manipur registration numbers and demanded checks for members of another community on board before resorting to arson. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

    The violence in Manipur has been ongoing since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Tragically, over 140 people have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 have been injured in the clashes. The unrest has also led to the displacement of over 50,000 people in the region.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 9:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles vkp

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles

    25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway vkp

    25,000 trees face the axe for proposed Bengaluru-Pune Expressway

    Meet Dev Raturi, the Indian actor who features in Chinese textbook snt

    Meet Dev Raturi, the Indian actor who features in Chinese textbook

    'Will defend minority rights..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures Muslims over Uniform Civil Code

    'Will defend minority rights..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures Muslims over Uniform Civil Code

    Congress government shielding Bengaluru riots accused?

    Congress government shielding Bengaluru riots accused?

    Recent Stories

    Which is the best time to have citrus fruits and why? Know here ADC EIA

    Which is the best time to have citrus fruits and why? Know here

    Here are 7 amazing benefits of using salicylic acid on skin ADC EIA

    Here are 7 amazing benefits of using salicylic acid on skin

    Mia Khalifa HOT Instagram photos: Actress poses nude against bouquet of flowers ADC

    Mia Khalifa HOT Instagram photos: Actress poses nude against bouquet of flowers

    Vada Pav to Bhutta: 5 popular Street Foods to enjoy at Lonavala in Monsoons vma eai

    Vada Pav to Bhutta: 5 popular street foods to enjoy at Lonavala in Monsoons

    Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video ADC

    Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon