WATCH: Amid ethnic strife, Manipur town Moreh bordering Myanmar sees exchange of fire, arson

Manipur town Moreh, bordering Myanmar, has seen a fresh burst of violence, with a transit camp of security forces being attacked by a mob, prompting an exchange of fire.

The town of Moreh in Manipur, bordering Myanmar, witnessed a recent surge in violence on Wednesday as a transit camp of security forces came under attack by a mob, resulting in an exchange of fire. Alongside, a forest department building was set ablaze, marking a return to unrest after a brief period of relative peace.

The trouble reportedly began in the Moreh Bazar area when some women, out shopping for essentials during a curfew relaxation, were allegedly accosted and assaulted by security forces personnel. The altercation escalated, and the women blocked the road to the market in protest.

Also read: Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

Infuriated by the security forces' actions, a group of individuals set fire to abandoned houses that were being used as transit accommodation by the personnel during their posting in the area.

In response, the police reportedly used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, and amidst the chaos, some security forces personnel fired live rounds. The mob retaliated by firing back at the forces.

Additionally, a forest department building was reportedly torched during the violent episode, as captured in footage now viral on social media. Several buildings were seen engulfed in smoke, prompting heightened security presence in the area.

According to reports, security agencies are investigating to ascertain if the heavily armed miscreants, who attacked security forces with rifles and advanced weapons, were militants from outside the country. Reports claimed that four to five suspects have been detained and security forces believe the miscreants could be from Myanmar.

Also read: Biden administration 'horrified' by Manipur video, backs India's justice efforts

In another incident in Kangpokpi district, a mob set two buses used by security forces on fire. Local residents stopped the buses with Manipur registration numbers and demanded checks for members of another community on board before resorting to arson. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The violence in Manipur has been ongoing since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Tragically, over 140 people have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 have been injured in the clashes. The unrest has also led to the displacement of over 50,000 people in the region.