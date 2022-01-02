Watch: 4-year-old’s nightmare captured on cam; pack of dogs chase, maul, bite girl in Bhopal

The video shows that the girl is being chased by a group of stray dogs. They pulled her to the ground and bit her. A passerby who saw the incident pelted the dogs with stones and rescued the girl.

In a horrendous sight, a 4-year-old was attacked by a pack of street dogs on the streets of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening. The four-year-old girl was chased, mauled, pulled to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs in a video captured on CCTV in Bhopal.

The stray dogs left the girl only after they were chased away by a passerby. The child has been hospitalised with severe injuries.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The video shows that the girl is being chased by a group of stray dogs. They pulled her to the ground and bit her. A passerby who saw the incident pelted the dogs with stones and rescued the girl.

According to reports, the girl, a daughter of a labourer, was playing outside her house when she was attacked by the pack. The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera in Anjali Vihar colony of Bagsewaniya area.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, the girl was identified as Guddi Bansal, daughter of a labourer who works at a construction site in Anjali Vihar colony. “Guddi was playing when a pack of dogs chased her and pulled her on the road. She was bitten on her head, ears, stomach and legs. She was saved by a local. A passerby threw a stone at dogs and chased them away. Later, the girl was taken to Hamidia Hospital where doctors are treating her, the girl’s father Rajesh Bansal was quoted saying.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of reports of the case and sent notice to Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) commissioner and district health officer, the report added.

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary said the girl is being given proper medical treatment. “She is alright,” Choudary said, according to news agency PTI. Choudary rebutted criticism on social media that the authorities were not taking steps to curb the menace posed by street dogs. He said the canine sterilisation programme was paused only for two-three months last year during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and that at least 30 to 40 dogs are being sterilised daily.

Street dogs have become a terror in Bhopal.