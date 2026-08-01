A Jalandhar man died after being hit by a train near DAV Heart Railway Station. CCTV footage shows he was talking on the phone and didn't hear warnings.

A young man died after being hit by a train near DAV Heart Railway Station in Jalandhar, Punjab, in an incident captured on CCTV cameras installed near the railway line.

The victim was identified as Sukhwinder Kumar alias Tinku, a resident of Vijay Pur, Jammu. He had been living in Jalandhar for the past four years and worked at a vegetable shop.

Incident Details

According to the victim's employer, Saurabh, Sukhwinder left work at 5:30 pm on the day of the incident. While walking home near the railway tracks, he received a phone call. As he was listening to the call, he failed to notice an approaching train.

Bystanders shouted warnings, but Sukhwinder reportedly did not hear them due to the phone call. He was struck by the train and died on the spot.

GRP Head Constable Pritpal Singh said the control room received information about the incident, and police arrived at the scene. The body was taken into custody and sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Further action will be taken based on statements from the family.