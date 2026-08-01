The Internal Complaints Committee of the Himachal Pradesh High Court organised an awareness programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace for all women employees, covering the POSH Act, 2013, and the She-Box Portal.

The Internal Complaints Committee of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh organised an awareness programme on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace and the She-Box Portal for all women employees working in the High Court Registry on Saturday at 11:30 A.M. at the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

Expert Insights on Legal Frameworks

Senior Advocate Sunita Sharma, acting as a subject expert, shed light on the main provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Vishaka Guidelines of 1997, and relevant judgments of the Supreme Court and High Courts, including the landmark judgment in Vishaka vs State of Rajasthan, which led to the enactment of the Act.

Sumitra Chandel, a social activist and subject expert, spoke about the need for the Act and its purpose, which encompasses the prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace. She explained the meaning and scope of sexual harassment under the Act and elaborated upon the provisions relating to the formation of the Internal Complaints Committee.

Online Complaint Redressal Mechanism

The Nodal Officer of the She-Box Portal briefed participants about the She-Box Portal, an online complaint management platform available on the website for the redressal of complaints relating to the sexual harassment of women at the workplace. The programme was attended by women employees of the High Court Registry and was organised to spread awareness about the rights of women employees and the mechanisms available for the redressal of sexual harassment complaints at the workplace.

(ANI)