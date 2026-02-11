Municipal elections for Wardhannapet and Narsampet in Warangal are underway with 40,000 voters. Collector Satya Sharada confirmed 100% webcasting across 80 polling stations, with additional observers at 14 critical locations for transparency.

Municipal elections are currently underway in the Wardhannapet Municipality of the Warangal district in Telangana, with voters arriving at polling stations, including one at Fusco's School, since early morning to cast their ballots.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Election Details and Security Measures

Collector, Warangal, Satya Sharada said, "In Warangal district, elections are being held for two municipalities: Wardhannapet and Narsampet. Wardhannapet has 10,000 voters, 12 wards, and 20 polling stations. Narsampet has 30,000 voters, 30 wards, and 60 polling stations. In total, 500 civil staff and 150 police personnel have been deployed, with 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations."

She further stated that this time, 100% of polling stations are webcast to the state election commission, the district administration, and individual municipalities, and the streams are connected. In addition, of the 80 polling stations across both municipalities, we have identified 14 critical polling stations and have deployed additional micro observers. "Apart from all this, this morning the polling has started in both the municipalities at 7 a.m. It started off quite peacefully, and the process is still proceeding smoothly, and as of 9 o'clock, the percentage of voting is 13%," she added.

Boosting Voter Turnout

She also said that this time, they are hopeful about increasing voter turnout. "We are hopeful that in the last elections there was an increase in the voter percentage because of these polling stations, this time also, we are very positive that these polling stations will help us enhance the voter percentage. So as we see in this particular cluster, where there are eight polling stations in Wardhannapet, people are coming in and viewing all these model polling stations, and there is a lot of euphoric atmosphere and a discussion happening related to the different items displayed here," said Satya Sharada.

Prominent Leaders Cast Their Votes

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar alongwith his family members casted his vote for the Municipal election at Jothinagar school in 361 Booth in Karimnagar district. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also cast his vote at the Zilla Parishad High School polling station in Kodangal. Along with that, Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha cast his vote at Polling Station No. 13, Agriculture Market Committee office, 9th ward, Andol-Jogipet Municipality, Sangareddy district. (ANI)