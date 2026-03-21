Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the war situation could impact the aviation sector, but the ministry is working to ensure fare hikes do not burden passengers. He highlighted the impact on oil prices and ongoing multi-departmental talks.

Govt Aims to Cushion Passengers from War's Impact

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that the ongoing war situation could have an impact on the aviation sector, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that fare hikes do not burden passengers. "The kind of economic impact it (the war situation) might create on the airlines and their operations, we are taking the feedback from the airlines, and we are holding discussions because it is a ulti-departmental exercise; civil aviation, external affairs, and petroleum and natural gas. All the ministries have to sit together. We wil definitely see what the best that we can do for the benefit of passengers is.

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The impact is definitely going to be there on the oil prices and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, but the impact should not be transferred to the operations and the passengers. That will be the intention of the Ministrya and we will engage in a positive way," he said.

Ensuring Smooth Travel to West Asia

Earlier, the Minister said the government is making continuous efforts and engagements to smooth travel towards the West Asia region. Speaking to reporters, Naidu asserted that West Asia is a "prime route" to travel to Europe and West Asia, adding government's dialogues with airlines, so that they have smooth operations.

"We have been engaged with the airlines right from day one because one thing we want is for the airlines to have very smooth operations. Now, when you talk about West Asia, it is one of the prime routes for us to travel to Europe and America, and there is also a lot of travel to West Asia. We have been in continuous engagement... Not only with the airlines but also with different regulators in these countries, we have been in continuous engagement," said Naidu.

The Union Minister also admitted the challenge, adding that some airports are not functional, whereas the government is trying its best to accomodate every thing through the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He stated that the government wants to facilitate the passengers, and every interaction with airlines is being taken by keep all things in mind. (ANI)